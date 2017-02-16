LCPS to close for Presidents' Day LAS CRUCES - In observance of Presidents' Holiday, schools in the Las Cruces school district will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lncqVy LAS CRUCES - In observance of Presidents' Day holiday, schools in the Las Cruces school district will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20. The only students who will attend classes are juniors and seniors from Arrowhead Park Early College High School, according to a district news release.

