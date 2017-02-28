LCPS lunch menus go mobile
LCPS lunch menus go mobile LAS CRUCES - A new mobile app is helping students and parents plan school menus at Las Cruces Public Schools. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mCqDvA A student walks back to her seat in the lunch room at Alameda Elementary February 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limits
|10 hr
|Are you coming
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Mon
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Feb 23
|Anonymous
|8
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 21
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 20
|George
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC