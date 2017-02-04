LCPS District 3: Flores faces two challengers fora

Las Cruces voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent District 3 for the next four years on the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education. LCPS District 3: Flores faces two challengers for seat LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent District 3 for the next four years on the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.