LCPD officer cleared in Solano Square shooting

LAS CRUCES - The 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office has determined that last month's fatal shooting of a man wielding a knife by a Las Cruces police officer was justified under New Mexico law, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Jeremy Lopez-Robledo, 29, was armed with a knife when he was shot and killed by a Las Cruces police officer on Jan. 24, 2017.

