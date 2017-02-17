LCPD officer cleared in Solano Square shooting
The 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office has determined that last a Las Cmonth's fatal shooting of a man wielding a knife by a Las Cruces police officer was justified under New Mexico law, according to the Las Cruces Police Department LCPD officer cleared in Solano Square shooting LAS CRUCES - The 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office has determined that last a Las Cmonth's fatal shooting of a man wielding a knife by a Las Cruces police officer was justified under New Mexico law, according to the Las Cruces Police Department Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lrYF7q Jeremy Lopez-Robledo, 29, was armed with a knife when he was shot and killed by a Las Cruces police officer on Jan. 24, 2017.
