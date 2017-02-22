Las Cruces' windy season begins Thursday

Las Cruces' windy season begins Thursday Gusts to 47 mph possible Thursday; chance for more winds on Sunday Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lwfY5p Sustained west to southwest winds, blew into Las Cruces, obscuring the Organ Mountains, seen here from the Las Cruces Dam Friday with an anticipated speed of 35mpg and gusts up to 50 mph according to the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa. LAS CRUCES - Though we're still more than three weeks away from the official start of spring in Las Cruces, a change of seasons is about to happen.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Dona Ana County was issued at February 22 at 7:41PM MST

