Las Cruces Utilities warns of possible scam
Las Cruces Utilities is advising that an unknown person, or persons, is calling customers requesting payment for their utility bills. Las Cruces Utilities warns of possible scam LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Utilities is advising that an unknown person, or persons, is calling customers requesting payment for their utility bills.
