Michael Angelo Strubhar, 47, of Las Cruces, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his conviction on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Las Cruces man sentenced in meth trafficking case ALBUQUERQUE - Michael Angelo Strubhar, 47, of Las Cruces, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his conviction on methamphetamine trafficking charges.
