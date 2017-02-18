Las Cruces fire training tower provides numerousa
Las Cruces fire training tower provides numerous benefits Since 2015 fire insurance ratings in Las Cruces have been lowest in New Mexico Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mahvgw Angus Campbell, one of the goalies for the El Paso Rhinos runs the first part of the Las Cruces Fire Department's training course, a hose carrying drill at the LCFD training facility, Saturday, February 18, 2017. The El Paso Rhinos, a junior hockey team competing in the Western States Hockey League , didn't play a game Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daso and da office - another $210 k loss (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|nm cafe director lied
|Sat
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|Bishop Oscar CantAo: Bishop responds to editori... (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|mikebank
|5
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 14
|There they go again
|1
|Review: Air Innovations Heating & Air
|Feb 13
|momof2cute
|1
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 11
|George
|2
|city councilor smith is a dumb as crap
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC