A structure fire Sunday evening on the 800 block of Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces has claimed the life of a 67-year-old man. Las Cruces fire claims life of 67-year-old man LAS CRUCES - A structure fire Sunday evening on the 800 block of Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces has claimed the life of a 67-year-old man.

