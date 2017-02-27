Las Cruces fire claims life of 67-yea...

Las Cruces fire claims life of 67-year-old man

A structure fire Sunday evening on the 800 block of Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces has claimed the life of a 67-year-old man.

