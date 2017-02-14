Las Cruces district judge permanently...

Las Cruces district judge permanently resignsa

14 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES - Darren M. Kugler, who served as the Division 3 judge in 3rd Judicial District Court, permanently resigned from the bench last month amid allegations he violated the judicial code of conduct, according to court filings obtained by the Sun-News.

