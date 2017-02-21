Las Cruces council votes against Trump's bordera
Las Cruces council votes against Trump's border wall proposal Las Cruces city councilors OK'd a statement of opposition Tuesday against President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m5J6U0 Sara Jackiewicz, left, Hayley MacDonald,center and Gordon MacDonald, attending the city council meeting to show support for the councils resolution opposing the construction of the proposed border wall and other issues in relation to the international border with Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Mon
|Johmar
|10
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Mon
|There They Go Again
|3
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Mon
|Bloodonhishands
|2
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Mon
|George
|4
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Sun
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|daso and da office - another $210 k loss (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|Bloodonhishands
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC