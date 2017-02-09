Las Cruces' Bossy Gourmet brings home Goldena

Las Cruces' Bossy Gourmet brings home Golden Chile Award The Bossy Gourmet's JalapeA o Salsa has been awarded the Golden Chile for best tasting Salsa - Hot Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kR8lbQ The Bossy Gourmet's JalapeA o Salsa has been awarded the Golden Chile for best tasting Salsa - Hot in the 2017 Fiery Food Challenge during the Fiery Food Challenge awards dinner in Irving, Texas. The Fiery Food Challenge pits products from across the US and internationally against one another in more than 90 categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.