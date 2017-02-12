La Clinica Cervantes Complex will have "soft"a

La Clinica Cervantes Complex will have "soft" opening on Feb. 28 Formal grand opening is being planned for May 5 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kAgiim Suzan Martinez de Gonzalez, director of La Clinica de Familia and Virgil Medina, give a tour of the new Las Clinica Cervantes still under construction, Friday February 10, 2017. LAS CRUCES - La Clinica de Familia officials are about to put out the welcome sign at Central Cervantes Complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.