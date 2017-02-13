Jury awards couple $1.6M in suit against LCPD officers
Four years ago, a dispute between neighbors turned violent when a Las Cruces police officer threw a stay-at-home mother onto gravel and intentionally slammed her face into rocks, causing profuse bleeding, a broken nose and a fractured wr Jury awards couple $1.6M in suit against LCPD officers LAS CRUCES - Four years ago, a dispute between neighbors turned violent when a Las Cruces police officer threw a stay-at-home mother onto gravel and intentionally slammed her face into rocks, causing profuse bleeding, a broken nose and a fractured wr Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2l98lE1 Jillian Beck's nose and wrist were broken after she was thrown onto gravel by a Las Cruces police officer in January 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bishop Oscar CantAo: Bishop responds to editori... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|mikebank
|5
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|12 hr
|There they go again
|1
|Review: Air Innovations Heating & Air
|Mon
|momof2cute
|1
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 11
|George
|2
|city councilor smith is a dumb as crap
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo...
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|52
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC