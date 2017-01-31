A state district court judge on Tuesday sided with the DoA a Ana County Sheriff's Department union in its dispute with the county over a bargaining contract, which includes pay raises for most deputized personnel. Judge upholds DASO pay raises LAS CRUCES - A state district court judge on Tuesday sided with the DoA a Ana County Sheriff's Department union in its dispute with the county over a bargaining contract, which includes pay raises for most deputized personnel.

