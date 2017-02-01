Hundreds gather at Las Cruces mosque to protest travel ban Residents plan more events in protest of Trump policies Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jWjGDK Jerry Nachison holds up a sign with the phrase, "Stading on the side of Love." Nachison was among approximately 300 people gathered at the Islamic Center of Las Cruces, Tuesday January 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.