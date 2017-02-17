Garth Brooks to perform five times over three days in Las Cruces More than 39,000 tickets are sold Friday in less than 40 minutes, shattering a ticket sales record Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lrZihv Organizers for a Garth Brooks and Trish Yearwood show at the Pan American center started Friday with one date, April 8, on the calendar. By mid-afternoon, organizers announced the duo would be performing five shows over three days, shattering a ticket sales record.

