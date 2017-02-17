Garth Brooks to perform five times ov...

Garth Brooks to perform five times over three days in Las Cruces

Garth Brooks to perform five times over three days in Las Cruces More than 39,000 tickets are sold Friday in less than 40 minutes, shattering a ticket sales record Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lrZihv Organizers for a Garth Brooks and Trish Yearwood show at the Pan American center started Friday with one date, April 8, on the calendar. By mid-afternoon, organizers announced the duo would be performing five shows over three days, shattering a ticket sales record.

