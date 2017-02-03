Fundraiser to benefit Las Cruces boy ...

Fundraiser to benefit Las Cruces boy with bonea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Fundraiser to benefit Las Cruces boy with bone cancer Fair and car show will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Tombaugh Elementary School Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k42SKX LAS CRUCES - The "Team Manny Benefit Fair," a fundraiser to help pay medical expenses for an 8-year old Las Cruces boy suffering from bone cancer will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Tombaugh Elementary School, 226 Carver Road , in south Las Cruces. The event will benefit Manny Lopez, 8, who was diagnosed Nov. 14 with osteosarcoma by doctors at the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08) 14 hr Whatever 31
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 1 Gwyen 7,122
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Feb 1 911problem 143
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan 31 Fucku 15
Range Rider Jan 29 Pissed 1
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Jan 29 I KNOW WHERE 51
affrique (May '12) Jan 23 anonymous 249
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC