Fundraiser to benefit Las Cruces boy with bonea

Fundraiser to benefit Las Cruces boy with bone cancer Fair and car show will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Tombaugh Elementary School Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k42SKX LAS CRUCES - The "Team Manny Benefit Fair," a fundraiser to help pay medical expenses for an 8-year old Las Cruces boy suffering from bone cancer will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Tombaugh Elementary School, 226 Carver Road , in south Las Cruces. The event will benefit Manny Lopez, 8, who was diagnosed Nov. 14 with osteosarcoma by doctors at the University of New Mexico Children's Hospital .

