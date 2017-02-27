Feds give OK on key road to Spaceport America in New Mexico
Federal authorities have given the green light on a key step to upgrade a southern New Mexico road to an aerospace economic hub. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management this month issued decisions on an environmental review of the proposed road improvements.
