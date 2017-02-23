Father charged with child abuse after...

Father charged with child abuse after crashinga

9 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES - Police report a suspected drunken driver, whose 10-year-old son was in the vehicle, has been charged with child abuse after leading police on a pursuit late Wednesday evening and crashing his pickup into two marked police units.

