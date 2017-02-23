Father charged with child abuse after crashinga
Father Charged with Child Abuse after Crashing into Patrol CarsA suspected drunk driver, who had his 10-year-old son along for the ride, was charged with child abuse after leading police on a pursuit late Wednesday evening and crashing his pickup i Father charged with child abuse after crashing into patrol cars Father Charged with Child Abuse after Crashing into Patrol CarsA suspected drunk driver, who had his 10-year-old son along for the ride, was charged with child abuse after leading police on a pursuit late Wednesday evening and crashing his pickup i Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lBalmu LAS CRUCES - Police report a suspected drunken driver, whose 10-year-old son was in the vehicle, has been charged with child abuse after leading police on a pursuit late Wednesday evening and crashing his pickup into two marked police units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|8 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|11
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|8 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|8 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|3
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|18 hr
|Anonymous
|8
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Tue
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 20
|George
|4
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Feb 19
|Bloodonhishands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC