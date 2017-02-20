Do a Ana County loses $90K open records lawsuit

A state judge has ordered DoA a Ana County government to pay more than $90,000 to an Alamogordo-based pet advocacy group for failing to hand over public records in a timely way. DoA a Ana County loses $90K open records lawsuit LAS CRUCES - A state judge has ordered DoA a Ana County government to pay more than $90,000 to an Alamogordo-based pet advocacy group for failing to hand over public records in a timely way.

