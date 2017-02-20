Do a Ana County loses $90K open recor...

Do a Ana County loses $90K open records lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

A state judge has ordered DoA a Ana County government to pay more than $90,000 to an Alamogordo-based pet advocacy group for failing to hand over public records in a timely way. DoA a Ana County loses $90K open records lawsuit LAS CRUCES - A state judge has ordered DoA a Ana County government to pay more than $90,000 to an Alamogordo-based pet advocacy group for failing to hand over public records in a timely way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Mon Johmar 10
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Mon There They Go Again 3
News Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a Mon Bloodonhishands 2
It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P... Mon George 4
News Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a... Sun Bloodonhishands 1
daso and da office - another $210 k loss (Aug '16) Feb 18 Bloodonhishands 4
nm cafe director lied Feb 18 Bloodonhishands 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC