A 19-year-old man suspected in the beating death of a 23-year-old man told police that the he and the victim were "singing and talking" before their argument ensued, court records revealed on Tuesday. Details emerge in Manzanita Street homicide LAS CRUCES - A 19-year-old man suspected in the beating death of a 23-year-old man told police that the he and the victim were "singing and talking" before their argument ensued, court records revealed on Tuesday.

