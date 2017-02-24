Deming woman killed in crash on I-10 A Deming woman was killed Thursday in a vehicle crash on Interstate 10, according to New Mexico State Police. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mgefUO LAS CRUCES - A Deming woman was killed Thursday in a vehicle crash on Interstate 10, according to New Mexico State Police.

