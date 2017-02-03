Deming man's secret wealth benefits New Mexico university

In this photo taken Jan. 28, 2015, Cy Cress sits for a photo in Deming, N.M. The World War II veteran, freelance journalist and world traveler made a $1 million contribution to the New Mexico State University Journalism Department in late 2014 and died Jan. 27, 2017, at age 96. less In this photo taken Jan. 28, 2015, Cy Cress sits for a photo in Deming, N.M. The World War II veteran, freelance journalist and world traveler made a $1 million contribution to the New Mexico State University ... more DEMING, N.M. - Cy Cress was a world traveler who visited exotic places and wrote stories about them for U.S. magazines in the years following World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.