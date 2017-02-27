Third Judicial District Attorney Mark D'Antonio wants the suspect charged in the slaying of a DoA a Ana County police officer to serve a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, court records show. DA seeks life without parole for suspect in officer's death LAS CRUCES - Third Judicial District Attorney Mark D'Antonio wants the suspect charged in the slaying of a DoA a Ana County police officer to serve a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, court records show.

