DA clears Las Cruces police officer in January shooting
The Dona Ana County District Attorney's office has cleared a Las Cruces police officer in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding fugitive. Authorities on Friday announced the outcome of the review into the Jan. 24 shooting, saying the officer's actions were justified.
