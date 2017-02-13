The man injured in the Jan. 31 shooting on Wyoming Avenue and a suspected accomplice have been arrested in a what police described as a deadly home invasion, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Couple arrested in deadly home invasion LAS CRUCES - The man injured in the Jan. 31 shooting on Wyoming Avenue and a suspected accomplice have been arrested in a what police described as a deadly home invasion, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

