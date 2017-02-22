County Clerk's Office to be closed Friday
DoA a Ana County Clerk Scott A. Krahling has announced that the DoA a Ana County Clerk's Office and the Bureau of Elections will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to allow staff to participate in offsite training.
