Bill Devine stood out from among hundreds of people roaming the hallways and conference rooms of Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces on Tuesday because of his festive - but unusual - headgear: a bright red chile-pepper-shaped hat. Chile heads talk shop at Las Cruces conference LAS CRUCES - Bill Devine stood out from among hundreds of people roaming the hallways and conference rooms of Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces on Tuesday because of his festive - but unusual - headgear: a bright red chile-pepper-shaped hat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.