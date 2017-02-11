Cause of fire at East Mesa house stilla
Cause of fire at East Mesa house still undetermined Home on Calico Drive damaged during Friday night fire Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kxwUY4 LAS CRUCES - Residents were forced to evacuate a home in the 7000 block of Calico Drive after a Friday night fire destroyed part of the residence. About 8:30 p.m. Friday, the first of six fire engines arrived at the residence and firefighters found the garage completely engulfed in flames and beginning to spread into the house, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Fire Department.
