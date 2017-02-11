Cause of fire at East Mesa house stilla

Cause of fire at East Mesa house stilla

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Cause of fire at East Mesa house still undetermined Home on Calico Drive damaged during Friday night fire Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kxwUY4 LAS CRUCES - Residents were forced to evacuate a home in the 7000 block of Calico Drive after a Friday night fire destroyed part of the residence. About 8:30 p.m. Friday, the first of six fire engines arrived at the residence and firefighters found the garage completely engulfed in flames and beginning to spread into the house, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P... 16 hr George 2
city councilor smith is a dumb as crap Feb 7 Bloodonhishands 1
It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo... Feb 7 Bloodonhishands 1
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb 7 Bloodonhishands 52
News 2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08) Feb 4 Bloodonhishands 32
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 1 Gwyen 7,122
News Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10) Feb 1 911problem 143
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC