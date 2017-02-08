For the second year in a row, Emily Cai, an eighth-grader at Lynn Middle School, won first place in the LCPS District Spelling Bee. Cai earns second district spelling bee title LAS CRUCES - For the second year in a row, Emily Cai, an eighth-grader at Lynn Middle School, won first place in the LCPS District Spelling Bee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.