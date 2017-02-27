Brickbat: Ending the Dispute
A federal jury has awarded Jillian and Andrew Beck $1.6 million after the Becks sued the Las Cruces, New Mexico, police department. The jury found that an officer had used excessive force against Jillian Beck when he threw her down and slammed her face into rocks, breaking her nose and wrist, and unlawfully arrested Andrew when he tried to help his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|16 hr
|Yeah
|15
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Feb 23
|Anonymous
|8
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 21
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 20
|George
|4
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Feb 19
|Bloodonhishands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC