Boots and Burbon sets March 17 opening
LAS CRUCES - Boots and Bourbon, the long-awaited replacement in the former Graham Central Station building, will hold a grand opening at 505 S. Main St. on March 17, according to the venue's Facebook page. Owner Berto Burnham hoped originally to open Boots and Bourbon in mid-January.
