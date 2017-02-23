Boots and Burbon sets March 17 opening

Boots and Burbon sets March 17 opening

Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES - Boots and Bourbon, the long-awaited replacement in the former Graham Central Station building, will hold a grand opening at 505 S. Main St. on March 17, according to the venue's Facebook page. Owner Berto Burnham hoped originally to open Boots and Bourbon in mid-January.

Las Cruces, NM

