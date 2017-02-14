'Black gold' available free for your ...

'Black gold' available free for your lawn anda

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

It's not spring yet, but it is time to start thinking about your lawn and garden and the "black gold" your plants will appreciate! Las Cruces Utilities reminds you that safe, beneficial Class A+ compost is available free to area residents and f 'Black gold' available free for your lawn and garden It's not spring yet, but it is time to start thinking about your lawn and garden and the "black gold" your plants will appreciate! Las Cruces Utilities reminds you that safe, beneficial Class A+ compost is available free to area residents and f Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lhbmCe "Black gold" or Class A+ composted biosolids is available free by the truckload at the Las Cruces Utilities West Mesa Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bishop Oscar CantAo: Bishop responds to editori... (Sep '15) Tue mikebank 5
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Tue There they go again 1
Review: Air Innovations Heating & Air Mon momof2cute 1
It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P... Feb 11 George 2
city councilor smith is a dumb as crap Feb 7 Bloodonhishands 1
It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo... Feb 7 Bloodonhishands 1
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb 7 Bloodonhishands 52
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,884,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC