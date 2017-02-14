'Black gold' available free for your lawn anda
It's not spring yet, but it is time to start thinking about your lawn and garden and the "black gold" your plants will appreciate! Las Cruces Utilities reminds you that safe, beneficial Class A+ compost is available free to area residents and f 'Black gold' available free for your lawn and garden It's not spring yet, but it is time to start thinking about your lawn and garden and the "black gold" your plants will appreciate! Las Cruces Utilities reminds you that safe, beneficial Class A+ compost is available free to area residents and f Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lhbmCe "Black gold" or Class A+ composted biosolids is available free by the truckload at the Las Cruces Utilities West Mesa Facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bishop Oscar CantAo: Bishop responds to editori... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|mikebank
|5
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Tue
|There they go again
|1
|Review: Air Innovations Heating & Air
|Mon
|momof2cute
|1
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 11
|George
|2
|city councilor smith is a dumb as crap
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo...
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|52
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC