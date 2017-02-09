House Bill 211 would require the PED to adopt the K-12 Next Generation Science Standards for New Mexico schools Bill to boost STEM education advances House Bill 211 would require the PED to adopt the K-12 Next Generation Science Standards for New Mexico schools Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k8n261 SANTA FE - Legislation that would require the state to adopt national standards for science and math cleared the House Education Committee on an 8-3 vote Wednesday. House Bill 211 , sponsored by Bill McCamley, D-Las Cruces; G. Andres Romero, D-Albuquerque; and Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, would require the Public Education Department to adopt the K-12 Next Generation Science Standards for New Mexico schools.

