BCOM students to attend day at the Roundhouse
Students and Faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine to Visit the New Mexico State Capitol for "BCOM Day at The Roundhouse" Las Cruces, NM-January 31, 2017-A group of students and faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medic BCOM students to attend day at the Roundhouse Students and Faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine to Visit the New Mexico State Capitol for "BCOM Day at The Roundhouse" Las Cruces, NM-January 31, 2017-A group of students and faculty from the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medic Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jVzjdM People enter the newly constructed Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Arrowhead Research Park at the NMSU campus, Friday, August 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Bloodonhishands
|32
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|911problem
|143
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Fucku
|15
|Range Rider
|Jan 29
|Pissed
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 29
|I KNOW WHERE
|51
|affrique (May '12)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|249
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC