Bankruptcy court: Country club assets as much asa

Bankruptcy court: Country club assets as much as $4.8 million How and when assets could be collected hasn't been disclosed by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kQmsy7 The 110-acre Las Cruces Country Club property, 2700 N. Main St.,as it appeared Wednesday. It was long considered the largest "green" space in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.