ASNMSU seeks to shore up lottery scholarship
ASNMSU seeks to shore up lottery scholarship LAS CRUCES - The student government at NMSU is working with state legislators, hoping to amend the New Mexico Legislative Lottery Scholarship. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kGRpov LAS CRUCES - The student government at New Mexico State University is working with state legislators, hoping to amend the New Mexico Legislative Lottery Scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|city councilor smith is a dumb as crap
|3 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo...
|3 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Bloodonhishands
|32
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|911problem
|143
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Fucku
|15
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC