Art Tales at the Las Cruces Museum of Art
The Las Cruces Museum of Art offers "Art Tales" at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month. The next will be Feb. 14 for an art themed story, followed by a related activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|city councilor smith is a dumb as crap
|Tue
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo...
|Tue
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Bloodonhishands
|32
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|911problem
|143
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Fucku
|15
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC