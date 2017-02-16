Arrested immigrant located in Do a Ana County jail

Immigrant advocates made some progress Thursday by learning the whereabouts of a Las Cruces immigrant without legal status whose arrest during a raid by ICE agents a day earlier helped to spark a high-profile protest. Arrested immigrant located in DoA a Ana County jail LAS CRUCES - Immigrant advocates made some progress Thursday by learning the whereabouts of a Las Cruces immigrant without legal status whose arrest during a raid by ICE agents a day earlier helped to spark a high-profile protest.

