Amendments to Mesilla parking ordinan...

Amendments to Mesilla parking ordinance to be proposed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Amendments to Mesilla parking ordinance to be proposed Mesilla trustees will meet for a work session and then conduct a first reading of proposed parking changes Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mpMaas Mesilla is considering designating the historic portion of the town, including Calle Primera, a colonia. The designation would allow the municipality to apply for other sources of funding to help fix streets and improve water and wastewater infrastructure needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque 5 hr Yeah 15
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Thu Bloodonhishands 4
News Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a Thu Bloodonhishands 3
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Feb 23 Anonymous 8
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 21 justice is just a... 7,123
It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P... Feb 20 George 4
News Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a... Feb 19 Bloodonhishands 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Dona Ana County was issued at February 25 at 8:46PM MST

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC