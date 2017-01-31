Advance for Weekend Editions - This Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, photo...
This Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, photo shows the Baha cochlear system at the office of doctor Kelly Churchill in Las Cruces, N.M. ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - This Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, photo shows the Baha cochlear system at the office of doctor Kelly Churchill in Las Cruces, N.M. ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, photo, Suzanne Michaels, left, who was diagnosed 16 years ago with sensorineural hearing loss, gets fitted with a cochlear implant with Kelly Churchill, doctor of audiology, in Las Cruces, N.M. less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, photo, Suzanne Michaels, left, who was diagnosed 16 years ago with sensorineural hearing loss, gets fitted with a cochlear implant with Kelly ... more ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, photo, Suzanne Michaels, left, who was diagnosed 16-years ago with sensorineural ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|911problem
|143
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Benny
|7,121
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|Fucku
|15
|Range Rider
|Jan 29
|Pissed
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 29
|I KNOW WHERE
|51
|affrique (May '12)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|249
|High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10)
|Jan 21
|joedoe911
|120
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC