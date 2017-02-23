Abortion protesters move 40-day vigil to Santaa
After the closure of a Las Cruces abortion clinic at the start of the year, anti-abortion advocates are moving a periodic 40-day vigil to Santa Teresa, where a second DoA a Ana County abortion services provider operates. Abortion protesters move 40-day vigil to Santa Teresa LAS CRUCES - After the closure of a Las Cruces abortion clinic at the start of the year, anti-abortion advocates are moving a periodic 40-day vigil to Santa Teresa, where a second DoA a Ana County abortion services provider operates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|3 hr
|Quili
|12
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|16 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|16 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|3
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Thu
|Anonymous
|8
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Tue
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Feb 20
|George
|4
|Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a...
|Feb 19
|Bloodonhishands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC