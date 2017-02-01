90,000 miles and counting: Bicyclist on the roada
Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jVIADB Robert Caples, 78, rides his bike to lunch on Jan. 10. After recovering from what he calls a 'major malfunction,' Caples is just 10,000 miles away from his goal of riding 100,000 miles. Dressed in his aerodynamic riding gear, a motorist sharing the road with him might think that he is a dedicated cyclist, but likely not to the extent that he actually is.
