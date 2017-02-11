6th graders wake to jazz, encouragement towarda
There was no leisurely sleeping late for 500 sixth graders Saturday morning. Area youngsters were greeted on their day off with the reverberating and raucous rhythms of a DJ and a dizzying light show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Is A Mortal Sin To Vote For Hillary she Is P...
|Sat
|George
|2
|city councilor smith is a dumb as crap
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|It's not about Immigration - It's about open bo...
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|2 arrested after setting fire to Mesilla Valley... (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Bloodonhishands
|32
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Burn Lake sexual activities targeted by authori... (Sep '10)
|Feb 1
|911problem
|143
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC