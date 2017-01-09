Water line repairs close Campo Street
The northbound lanes of Campo Street between Lohman Avenue and Amador Avenue are closed until approximately Thursday, Jan. 12, for water line repairs. Water line repairs close Campo Street The northbound lanes of Campo Street between Lohman Avenue and Amador Avenue are closed until approximately Thursday, Jan. 12, for water line repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Susanne M
|7,114
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Puffthemagicdragon
|3
|Ivan
|Sat
|Puffthemagicdragon
|8
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Gutierrezmarin88
|47
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|Dec 23
|Frankenfool
|3
|nita tredway/rusak (Mar '15)
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|17
|Anyone out there know a Candice Williams thats ...
|Dec 21
|Tammy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC