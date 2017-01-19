Visual arts facility renovation under...

Visual arts facility renovation underway at NMSU

Visual arts facility renovation underway at NMSU LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State University's D.W. Williams Hall is on the fast track.The $22. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k5zynb The $22.5 million approved by voters in November as part of General Obligation Bond C will turn the 78-year-old gymnasium that currently houses the Department of Art and University Art Gallery into a state-of-the-art visual arts facility for NMSU.

