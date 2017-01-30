A Vado man was arrested Friday on suspicion of burglarizing at least one vehicle that was parked near a RedBox kiosk in Las Cruces, police said. Vado man charged with auto burglary LAS CRUCES - A Vado man was arrested Friday on suspicion of burglarizing at least one vehicle that was parked near a RedBox kiosk in Las Cruces, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.