US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen

One U.S. service member was killed and three others were injured in Yemen during a raid Saturday by Navy SEALs targeting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's senior leadership, officials said Sunday. The operation, which officials said was launched by the elite counterterrorism unit SEAL Team Six, was the first carried out with the direct approval of President Donald Trump and resulted in 14 al-Qaeda operatives killed, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.