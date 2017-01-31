US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid...

US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

One U.S. service member was killed and three others were injured in Yemen during a raid Saturday by Navy SEALs targeting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's senior leadership, officials said Sunday. The operation, which officials said was launched by the elite counterterrorism unit SEAL Team Six, was the first carried out with the direct approval of President Donald Trump and resulted in 14 al-Qaeda operatives killed, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Range Rider Jan 29 Pissed 1
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Jan 29 I KNOW WHERE 51
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 26 volks 7,120
affrique (May '12) Jan 23 anonymous 249
News High school student charged with assaulting tea... (Oct '10) Jan 21 joedoe911 120
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Jan 21 joedoe911 7
News N.M. man charged with hitting child with fly sw... (Aug '10) Jan 11 FacePalmingINTENSELY 35
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC