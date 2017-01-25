University Chick-fil-A to open Feb. 2

University Chick-fil-A to open Feb. 2 Las Cruces' Fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant opening Feb. 2 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2jq5EfS LAS CRUCES - The newest Chick-fil-A restaurant in Las Cruces is slated to open Feb. 2, bringing more than 85 new jobs to the city. The grand opening events at the new fast-food restaurant at 1105 East University Ave. begin Feb. 1 and the first 100 adults inside will receive a free year of Chick-fil-A meals.

